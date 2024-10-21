News & Insights

Ecopetrol Concludes Cash Tender Offer for 2026 Notes

October 21, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has wrapped up its cash tender offer to buy back its 5.375% notes due in 2026, with $802.8 million worth of securities successfully tendered and accepted. The company completed the settlement on October 21, 2024, fulfilling all conditions of the offer. This move reflects Ecopetrol’s strategic management of its financial obligations.

