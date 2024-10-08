Ecopetrol Commences Cash Tender Offer For Outstanding 5.375% Notes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) announced the commencement of a cash tender offer, to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.375% Notes due 2026. The offer is scheduled to expire on October 15, 2024. The settlement date is expected to be October 18, 2024.

Following payment for the securities accepted pursuant to the terms of the offer, Ecopetrol intends to redeem all or a portion of the securities that remain outstanding in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the securities.

