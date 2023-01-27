Markets
Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayon Pardo To Continue Until March 31

January 27, 2023 — 07:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Colombia-based integrated energy company Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) announced Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Felipe Bayon Pardo will continue in the role until March 31.

The company's Board of Directors is conducting a selection process for its new CEO, in accordance with its Succession Policy for the President.

Pardo has been in the CEO post since September 2017.

The company noted that Pardo's leadership turned Ecopetrol into a benchmark-setting diversified energy group in Latin America, committed to energy transition and with a robust 2040 long-term strategy 'Energy that Transforms'..."

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Ecopetrol shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $11.84.

