Ecopetrol Bondholders Approve Key Statutory Amendment

Ecopetrol SA has announced the approval of a statutory amendment by bondholders from its 2010 and 2013 local bond issuances, with the majority votes of 63.51% and 54.50%, respectively. The amendment, which pertains to Ecopetrol’s corporate purpose, was ratified during meetings held on May 29, 2024, and follows the guidelines set by Decree 2555 of 2010. This decision marks a notable step for Ecopetrol as it aligns with the strategic direction approved by shareholders earlier that March.

