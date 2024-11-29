News & Insights

Ecopetrol Board Approves 2025 Investment Budget Of 24-28 Trillion Pesos

November 29, 2024 — 10:05 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol (EC) announced that its board approved a 2025 investment budget of 24-28 trillion pesos, increasing investment levels compared to 2024.

About 20.3 trillion pesos are expected to be allocated in 2025, corresponding to 76% of the annual budget, for profitable production between 740,000 and 745,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an average refinery load between 415,000 and 420,000 barrels per day, and transportation between 1.13 million and 1.17 million barrels per day.

Approximately 6.5 trillion pesos (24% of the annual budget) is expected to be directed to projects in the Energy Transition and Energy Transmission and Roads businesses and other corporate investments.

