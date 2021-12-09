Markets
Ecopetrol Board Approves 2022 Organic Investment Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) said its Board has approved the 2022 organic investment plan for the Ecopetrol Group, for an estimated amount between $4.8 to $5.8 billion. About 70% of the investment is expected to be allocated to projects in Colombia, while the remaining 30% to investments in the United States, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. The 2022 investment plan is expected to be self-funded, the company said.

Ecopetrol noted that 63% of the investments are expected to be assigned to exploration and production projects. 20% are expected to be designated to ISA's projects, and the remaining 17% to be allocated to midstream, downstream, commercialization, and corporate projects.

