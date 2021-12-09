Ecopetrol Board Approves 2022 Organic Investment Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) said its Board has approved the 2022 organic investment plan for the Ecopetrol Group, for an estimated amount between $4.8 to $5.8 billion. About 70% of the investment is expected to be allocated to projects in Colombia, while the remaining 30% to investments in the United States, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. The 2022 investment plan is expected to be self-funded, the company said.

Ecopetrol noted that 63% of the investments are expected to be assigned to exploration and production projects. 20% are expected to be designated to ISA's projects, and the remaining 17% to be allocated to midstream, downstream, commercialization, and corporate projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.