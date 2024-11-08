Ecopetrol Adjusts Report Timing Amid Time Change

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia’s largest company, will adjust the timing of its third quarter 2024 financial report and conference due to the change to Standard Time in the U.S. The virtual conference, which will feature discussions in both Spanish and English, is set for November 14, 2024. Ecopetrol is a major player in the American energy sector, involved in hydrocarbon production, petrochemicals, and power transmission across several countries.

