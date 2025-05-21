Markets
EC

Ecopetrol To Acquire Portfolio Of Up To 1.3 GW Of Solar And Wind Energy Projects In Colombia

May 21, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Integrated energy company Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) announced Wednesday that it executed an asset purchase purchase agreement with Statkraft European Wind and Solar Holding, AS for the potential acquisition of its portfolio in Colombia.

The portfolio includes one company dedicated to the development and operation of solar and wind assets, six special purpose entities owning solar projects (614 MW), and three special purpose entities owning wind projects (750 MW).

The agreement is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and other legal requirements, which, once met, is intended to allow Ecopetrol to acquire the portfolio of up to 1.3 GW.

The companies are owned by Statkraft's subsidiaries: Enerfín Sociedad de Energia S.L.U and Enerfin Enervento Exterior S.L.

The portfolio's projects are located in the departments of La Guajira, Sucre, Cordoba, Caldas, and Magdalena.

If completed, the proposed acquisition would represent significant progress toward Ecopetrol's decarbonization and energy transition goals, particularly the target of incorporating 900 MW of renewable self-generation capacity by 2025, in line with its 2040 Strategy.

Ecopetrol also reaffirms its commitment to the country's energy future through the integration of renewable energy projects into its operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.