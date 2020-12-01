Economy rebounding, Taiwan suggests possibility of rate rise

Recasts, adds details

TAIPEI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economic growth this year is expected to be better than originally forecast, but whether an interest rate increase happens in the first half of next year depends on the situation then, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday.

The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate TWINTR=ECI in March to a historic low of 1.125%, and has kept it unchanged at its two subsequent quarterly meetings, with the next one scheduled for Dec. 17.

However, taking lawmakers' questions at parliament, Yang noted that the conditions did not exist to raise interest rates in any other country.

The central bank is to give an update on economic growth forecasts at its next quarterly meeting.It raised its 2020 forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 1.6% in September.

Last month, in a separate forecast, Taiwan's statistics office raised its full-year growth prediction to 2.54%, the slowest in four years but far better than many of its regional peers.

Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by global demand for tech products from an increasing number of people working and studying from home during the pandemic. That trend is expected to continue and help underpin a rapid economic recovery in 2021.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.