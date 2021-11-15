Economy, migration and health on agenda for N. America summit, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada will discuss the economic integration of North America, migration and public health during a summit later this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.