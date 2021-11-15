US Markets

Economy, migration and health on agenda for N. America summit, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada will discuss the economic integration of North America, migration and public health during a summit later this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

