Economists lift Brazil Q3 GDP forecasts after central bank activity index rise

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Economists at several global banks raised their Brazilian growth forecasts on Friday, after a central bank indicator showed economic activity in September rose more strongly than analysts had expected, rounding off a solid third quarter rebound.

The central bank's IBC-Br index, often seen as a good proxy for broader gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in September from August, above the median 1.0% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

"Today's result confirmed the expectations of a sharp resumption of the economy in the third quarter due to the partial recovery of supply in the economy and the robust fiscal and monetary packages implemented in at the beginning of the pandemic crisis," Credit Suisse's economists wrote in a note.

They raised their third quarter GDP growth forecast to 9.1% from 7.0%, and their full-year forecast to -4.6% from -4.8%.

Economists at Citi raised their third quarter GDP growth forecast to 7.3% from 6.7%, and revised their 2020 outlook to -5.5% from -5.8%.

"Overall, the main activity indicators (industrial production, civil construction, retail sales, services survey, etc) performed better than our expectations, triggering an upward revision," they wrote in a note on Friday.

Barclays's Roberto Secemski upped his third quarter growth outlook to 8.7% from 8.0%, but maintained his full-year forecast of -4.4%.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that Brazil is emerging from recession, pointing to strong exports and job growth, adding that the economy is on course to grow between 3% and 4% next year.

Goldman Sachs's Alberto Ramos also welcomed the figures but warned that a "very complex" COVID-19 picture, weak labor market, and likely phasing out of fiscal support measures should soften the pace of the recovery.

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eSRjUk

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Pravin Char and Steve Orlofsky)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.