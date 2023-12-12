Economists cut Singapore 2024 GDP forecast to 2.3% from 2.5% - c.bank survey

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Economists have cut their forecasts for Singapore's economic growth in 2024 to 2.3% from 2.5%, citing spillovers from an external growth slowdown as the top risk to the financial hub, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The 25 economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also flagged geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and impact of weaker growth in China as risks to Singapore's domestic growth outlook.

Last month, the trade ministry its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to around 1.0% in 2023 and said it expects GDP growth in 2024 to be between 1.0% and 3.0%.

The economists in the MAS survey are expecting the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 to grow by 1.8% year-on-year, and for Singapore to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged in the upcoming January 2024 review.

