News & Insights

Economists cut Singapore 2024 GDP forecast to 2.3% from 2.5% - c.bank survey

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

December 12, 2023 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Xinghui Kok for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Economists have cut their forecasts for Singapore's economic growth in 2024 to 2.3% from 2.5%, citing spillovers from an external growth slowdown as the top risk to the financial hub, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The 25 economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also flagged geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and impact of weaker growth in China as risks to Singapore's domestic growth outlook.

Last month, the trade ministry its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to around 1.0% in 2023 and said it expects GDP growth in 2024 to be between 1.0% and 3.0%.

The economists in the MAS survey are expecting the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 to grow by 1.8% year-on-year, and for Singapore to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged in the upcoming January 2024 review.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((xinghui.kok@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.