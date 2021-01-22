Economists cut euro zone growth forecast for 2021: ECB survey
FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The pandemic-stricken euro zone economy is likely to rebound this year but at a slower pace than expected only a few months ago, before making up for the lost ground in 2022, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday.
Economists polled in the ECB's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters put real GDP growth in the euro zone at 4.4% this year, down from 5.3% in the previous edition of the survey.
As for next year, the survey showed the economy was now expected to expand by 3.7%, compared to 2.6% in the October poll.
A summary of the forecasts can be found in the table below:
2021
2022
2023
LONG-TERM
GDP growth
4.4%
3.7%
1.9%
1.4%
HICP infl.
0.9%
1.3%
1.5%
1.7%
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.