Economists cut euro zone growth forecast for 2021: ECB survey

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The pandemic-stricken euro zone economy is likely to rebound this year but at a slower pace than expected only a few months ago, before making up for the lost ground in 2022, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday.

Economists polled in the ECB's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters put real GDP growth in the euro zone at 4.4% this year, down from 5.3% in the previous edition of the survey.

As for next year, the survey showed the economy was now expected to expand by 3.7%, compared to 2.6% in the October poll.

A summary of the forecasts can be found in the table below:

2021

2022

2023

LONG-TERM

GDP growth

4.4%

3.7%

1.9%

1.4%

HICP infl.

0.9%

1.3%

1.5%

1.7%

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.