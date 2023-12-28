Economist Predicts: What Does 2024 Hold for Inflation, Interest Rates and More?

Many Americans have a pessimistic view of what the state of the economy will be in 2024.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 59% of Americans believe a recession is “very likely” or “somewhat likely.” A separate GOBankingRates survey found that 31% of Americans see inflation as their top financial stressor heading into 2024 — the most common financial concern among those surveyed.

However, not all economists are feeling as negative about the state of the economy in 2024 as the general public. GOBankingRates spoke with Ryan Severino, chief economist and head of U.S. research at BGO, to get his predictions for 2024 — and his insights may help bring about some peace of mind.

The Economy Will Slow — but Avoid an Official Recession

Severino does not believe a recession will occur in 2024 due to a combination of circumstances.

“First, temporary pandemic-related disruptions have faded,” he began. “Second, the ongoing labor shortage makes the economy resilient and prevents it from overheating. Third, the economy is much less interest-rate sensitive than it used to be. The economy looks set to slow but should avoid an official recession.”

Inflation Will Continue To Ease

Good news for the roughly one-third of Americans who are stressed out about inflation — Severino predicts it will continue to decelerate in 2024.

“Supply-side disruptions associated with the pandemic continue to dissipate,” he said. “Demand is reverting to pre-pandemic trends after a period of strong, inordinate growth following the end of lockdowns. Energy and food inflation have cooled after a spike due to the onset of the war in Europe. Wage growth is slowing. And the slowing in rents and home prices observed last year has yet to fully impact major inflation indexes.”

The Fed Is Done Hiking Rates

Severino believes that the Fed is done hiking rates for a few reasons.

“As mentioned above, inflation should continue to slow, which should stay the Fed’s hand,” he said. “And as the economy slows, the Fed will start to think about cutting rates to support growth. That likely won’t occur quickly but seems probable by the end of 2024.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

