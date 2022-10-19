Economic slowdown coming for Canada, world -Canada finance minister

US Markets

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said an economic slowdown was coming for the world and that Canada has the fiscal capacity to get through the "challenging days" ahead.

"There are still some difficult days ahead for Canada's economy and for the economies of all of our friends and allies around the world," Freeland said in a speech in Windsor.

"We are ensuring that Canada has and will have the fiscal capacity to support those who need it today and in the challenging days ahead. We will get through the economic slowdown that is coming for Canada and the world," she said.

