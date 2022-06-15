Economic headwinds set to weigh on oil demand -IEA

Adds detail

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Higher oil prices and dimming economic forecasts are set to weigh on demand growth, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, though the world's thirst for oil is set to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

"Economic fears persist, as various international institutions have recently released downbeat outlooks," the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly oil report, providing its first demand prediction for next year.

"Similarly, tightening central bank policy, the impact of a soaring U.S. dollar and rising interest rates on the purchasing power of emerging economies mean the risks to our outlook are concentrated on the downside."

Rising crude and fuel prices buoyed in part by sanctions on Russian supply in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine have helped push up inflation in some developed economies to 40-year highs, sparking fears of a possible recession.

While advanced economies making up the OECD will account for most demand growth this year, China is due to lead the gains in 2023 as it emerges from lockdowns aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)

