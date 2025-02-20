News & Insights

The Economic Growth of America: Where Does Your State Rank?

February 20, 2025 — 04:30 pm EST

Could you name the best states for economic growth in America? New data compiled by GOBankingRates might surprise you as to which states have been the best and worst for economic growth over the last few years.

To determine this ranking, GOBankingRates analyzed the most recent publicly available data (2021-23) for each state’s change in population, household median income, labor force participation rate, unemployment rate and poverty rate. Using each data point, the change in units and percent was calculated. The average total monthly and annual cost of living was also calculated using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs.

Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

Key Findings

  • Idaho snapped up first place as the best state for economic growth. The state boasts a 4.5% population increase and drops in labor force changes (-0.2%) and the annual cost of living (-28.3%).
  • Florida and Arizona ranked second and third. Both states have seen positive population growth (2.8% and 2.7%). 
  • The remaining seven states considered best for economic growth include Delaware, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, New Mexico, Georgia and South Carolina.
  • Hawaii thudded into 50th place as the worst state for economic growth. 

Keep reading to see where your state ranks within the nation’s economic growth.

A lone automobile is seen traveling on Idaho State Highway 55 adjacent to the lower North Fork of the Payette River near the tiny town of Banks in Western Idaho.

1. Idaho

  • Change in population: 4.5%
  • Change in household median income: 17.8%
  • Change in labor force: -0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.8%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 28.3%

Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

2. Florida

  • Change in population: 2.8%
  • Change in household median income: 16.1%
  • Change in labor force: 0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.5%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 34.8%
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

3. Arizona

  • Change in population: 2.7%
  • Change in household median income: 16.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.7%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 30.3%
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

4. Delaware

  • Change in population: 2.4%
  • Change in household median income: 13.9%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.7%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 27%
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

5. Tennessee

  • Change in population: 1.9%
  • Change in household median income: 14.7%
  • Change in labor force: 0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.5%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 30.6%
North Carolina plate

6. North Carolina

  • Change in population: 2.1%
  • Change in household median income: 15.5%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.5%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 30.6%

Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

7. Utah

  • Change in population: 3.1%
  • Change in household median income: 15.9%
  • Change in labor force: 0.5%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 34.1%
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

8. New Mexico

  • Change in population: 0.3%
  • Change in household median income: 15%
  • Change in labor force: 0.5%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 29%
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

9. Georgia

  • Change in population: 1.9%
  • Change in household median income: 14.8%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.4%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 33.9%
Beaufort South Carolina iStock

10. South Carolina

  • Change in population: 2.6%
  • Change in household median income: 14.7%
  • Change in labor force: 0%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.3%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 27.9%
Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

11. Alabama

  • Change in population: 1.1%
  • Change in household median income: 12.9%
  • Change in labor force: 0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 20.6%

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

12. West Virginia

  • Change in population: -0.9%
  • Change in household median income: 13.8%
  • Change in labor force: 0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.3%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 23.2%
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

13. Texas

  • Change in population: 2.7%
  • Change in household median income: 13.3%
  • Change in labor force: 0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 27.4%
Montana welcome

14. Montana

  • Change in population: 2.5%
  • Change in household median income: 15.5%
  • Change in labor force: -0.5%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.5%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 39%
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

15. Nevada

  • Change in population: 2.7%
  • Change in household median income: 15%
  • Change in labor force: -0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.3%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 32%
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

16. Colorado

  • Change in population: 1.5%
  • Change in household median income: 15.3%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 35.5%

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

17. Indiana

  • Change in population: 0.9%
  • Change in household median income: 13.1%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.3%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 25.8%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

18. Rhode Island

  • Change in population: 0.3%
  • Change in household median income: 16%
  • Change in labor force: -0.4%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.4%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 38%
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

19. Kentucky

  • Change in population: 0.4%
  • Change in household median income: 12.6%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 25.1%
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

20. Washington

  • Change in population: 1.6%
  • Change in household median income: 15.2%
  • Change in labor force: 0%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 37.4%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

21. South Dakota

  • Change in population: 2%
  • Change in household median income: 13.3%
  • Change in labor force: -0.4%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.5%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 29.1%

Mississippi Welcome Sign

22. Mississippi

  • Change in population: -0.5%
  • Change in household median income: 11.8%
  • Change in labor force: -0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.3%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 19.8%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

23. Ohio

  • Change in population: 0.1%
  • Change in household median income: 12.5%
  • Change in labor force: 0%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 25%
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

24. Missouri

  • Change in population: 0.4%
  • Change in household median income: 12.9%
  • Change in labor force: -0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 25.1%
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

25. California

  • Change in population: -0.5%
  • Change in household median income: 14.6%
  • Change in labor force: 0%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.3%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 43.7%
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

26. Oregon

  • Change in population: 0.8%
  • Change in household median income: 14.8%
  • Change in labor force: -0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 28.4%

aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

27. Vermont

  • Change in population: 0.6%
  • Change in household median income: 15.3%
  • Change in labor force: -0.4%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 28.8%
Sleeping Bear Dunes

28. Michigan

  • Change in population: -0.1%
  • Change in household median income: 12.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 23.6%
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

29. Connecticut

  • Change in population: -0.2%
  • Change in household median income: 12.2%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 35.9%
Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

30. Alaska

  • Change in population: -0.3%
  • Change in household median income: 11.3%
  • Change in labor force: -0.7%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 22.6%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

31. New Jersey

  • Change in population: 0.4%
  • Change in household median income: 12.7%
  • Change in labor force: 0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 45.3%

Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

32. Massachusetts

  • Change in population: 0.01%
  • Change in household median income: 13.8%
  • Change in labor force: 0%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 46.6%
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

33. New Hampshire

  • Change in population: 1.1%
  • Change in household median income: 14.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.8%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 42.1%
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

34. Arkansas

  • Change in population: 0.9%
  • Change in household median income: 12.8%
  • Change in labor force: -0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 21.5%
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

35. Louisiana

  • Change in population: -0.8%
  • Change in household median income: 12%
  • Change in labor force: 0.1%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 14.2%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

36. Virginia

  • Change in population: 0.9%
  • Change in household median income: 12.9%
  • Change in labor force: -0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 38%

View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

37. Maine

  • Change in population: 1.5%
  • Change in household median income: 13.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.8%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 36.5%
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

38. Illinois

  • Change in population: -1%
  • Change in household median income: 12.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 27.4%
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

39. Pennsylvania

  • Change in population: 0.1%
  • Change in household median income: 12.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 22.1%
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

40. Kansas

  • Change in population: 0.2%
  • Change in household median income: 12.6%
  • Change in labor force: -0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 22.8%
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

41. Nebraska

  • Change in population: 0.7%
  • Change in household median income: 12.5%
  • Change in labor force: -0.5%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 25.7%

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

42. Iowa

  • Change in population: 0.5%
  • Change in household median income: 11.8%
  • Change in labor force: -0.4%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 21.6%
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

43. Oklahoma

  • Change in population: 1.2%
  • Change in household median income: 11.7%
  • Change in labor force: -0.2%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 22.2%
Cumberland, Maryland

44. Maryland

  • Change in population: 0.4%
  • Change in household median income: 11.2%
  • Change in labor force: -0.3%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 34.5%
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

45. Wisconsin

  • Change in population: 0.4%
  • Change in household median income: 12.8%
  • Change in labor force: -0.6%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 27.2%
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

46. North Dakota

  • Change in population: 0.8%
  • Change in household median income: 11.5%
  • Change in labor force: -0.8%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: -0.1%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 18.4%

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

47. Minnesota

  • Change in population: 0.8%
  • Change in household median income: 12.7%
  • Change in labor force: -0.7%
  • Change in population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 25.5%
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

48. Wyoming

  • Change in population: 0.5%
  • Change in household median income: 10%
  • Change in labor force: -0.8
  • Population with income below poverty line: 0%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 31%
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

49. New York

  • Change in population: -1.2%
  • Change in household median income: 12.5%
  • Change in labor force: -0.1%
  • Population with income below poverty line: 0.2%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 36.4%
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

50. Hawaii

  • Change in population: -0.5%
  • Change in household median income: 11.7%
  • Change in labor force: -1.1%
  • Population with income below poverty line: 0.5%
  • Change in annual cost of living: 44.9%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the best and worst states for economic growth over the last few years. GOBankingRates found the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, civilian labor force participation rate, civilian labor force unemployment rate, and the percent of households whose income was under the poverty line for 2021 and 2023. The average single-family home was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for December 2021 and December 2024. Using the average home values, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from December 2021 and December 2024, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the unemployment rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the labor force participation rate was scored and weighted at 1.50, the percentage of household below poverty line was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the change in the total population was scored and weighted at 1.00. All scores were summed and sorted to rank each state in economic growth over the last few years. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 10, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

