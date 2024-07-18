Economic Data to Watch as July Winds Down

Though it'll start off slow, the last full week of July will bring plenty of economic data. Amongst the many earnings reports due out next week are Alphabet (GOOG), AT&T (T), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Coca-Cola (KO), Ford Motor (F), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), General Motors (GM), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Southwest Air (LUV), Spotify Technology (SPOT), Tesla (TSLA), UPS (UPS), Verizon (VZ), Visa (V), and 3M (MMM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data of note on Monday, July 22.

Existing home sales shared on Tuesday, July 23.

Wednesday, July 24 will bring new home sales, building permits, and the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and services PMI.

Regularly scheduled jobless claims data is due out Thursday, July 25, along with the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading, durable goods orders, and goods trade balance.

Friday, July 26, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index and core PCE index is scheduled, along with consumer sentiment data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.