News & Insights

Markets
VZ

Economic Data to Watch as July Winds Down

July 18, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Though it'll start off slow, the last full week of July will bring plenty of economic data. Amongst the many earnings reports due out next week are Alphabet (GOOG), AT&T (T), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Coca-Cola (KO), Ford Motor (F), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), General Motors (GM), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Southwest Air (LUV), Spotify Technology (SPOT), Tesla (TSLA), UPS (UPS), Verizon (VZ), Visa (V), and 3M (MMM)

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data of note on Monday, July 22.

Existing home sales shared on Tuesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 24 will bring new home sales, building permits, and the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and services PMI.  

Regularly scheduled jobless claims data is due out Thursday, July 25, along with the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading, durable goods orders, and goods trade balance. 

Friday, July 26, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index and core PCE index is scheduled, along with consumer sentiment data.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VZ
UPS
GM
T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.