Economic Data Puts the U.S Economy Back in the Spotlight

Itâs was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendarÂ this morning. There were no material stats to provide direction through the Asian session, leaving the markets to take their cues from the U.S.

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.07% Â¥105.48 against the U.S Dollar. The Aussie Dollar was up by 0.18% to $0.7060, with the Kiwi Dollar up by 0.14% to $0.6555.

Itâs a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

With a lack of major stats, French and Italian consumer confidence figures for September will draw attention early in the session.

With little else for the markets to focus, COVID-19 and Brexit will remain areas of focus on the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.03% to $1.1668.

Itâs also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of Brexit and COVID-19 on the day. As things stand, new containment measures can only be negative for the UK economy and the Pound near-term.

For the bulls, the only real hope would be a breaking of the Brexit deadlock.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.07% to $1.2756.

Itâs a relatively quiet day ahead for the U.S Dollar. Key stats include August durable goods and core durable goods orders.

On the monetary policy front, expect any FOMC member chatter to also influence. COVID-19 news updates and any chatter from the U.S government will also provide direction.

The Dollar Spot Index was flat at 94.352 at the time of writing.

Itâs another particularly quiet day ahead, with no material stats due out today.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment and crude oil prices.

Key areas of focus remain U.S â China relations and COVID-19.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.11% to C$1.3347 against the U.S Dollar.

