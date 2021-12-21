Economic Data Puts the Pound and the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats to provide the markets with direction in the early part of the Asian session.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.02% to ¥114.080 against the U.S Dollar, with the Kiwi Dollar up by 0.03% to $0.6771. The Aussie Dollar was down by 0.06% to $0.7151.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no major stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction. The lack of stats will leave COVID-19 news in focus as the holidays approach.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.04% to $1.1281.

For the Pound

It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized 3rd quarter GDP numbers for the UK will be in focus later today. Following the BoE’s rate hike, however, Pound sensitivity to the numbers will be limited. Concerns over the latest COVID-19 wave and likely impact on the economic outlook will remain the key area of focus going into the holidays.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.03% to $1.3266.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized 3rd quarter GDP and consumer confidence numbers are due out along with existing home sales figures. Expect any revisions to the GDP numbers and consumer confidence to be key.

On Tuesday, the Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.07% to end the day at 96.482.

For the Loonie

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no major stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction, leaving crude oil inventories in focus.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.01% to C$1.2915 against the U.S Dollar.

