Economic Data Puts the Greenback in Focus amidst Central Bank Chatter

Earlier in the Day:

It was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats for the markets to consider through the Asian session.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.04 ¥114.130 against the U.S Dollar, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.01% to $0.7266. The Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.04% to $0.7001.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats from the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

While there are no stats, however, central bank chatter will draw interest.

ECB members Panetta, Fernandez-Bello, and Lane are scheduled to speak ahead of ECB President Lagarde later in the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.1321.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar.

There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.03% to $1.3491.

Across the Pond

It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar.

Philly FED Manufacturing PMI and weekly jobless claims figures are due out later today.

While both sets of numbers will influence, an unexpected jump in claims would catch the markets by surprise.

From the FED, FOMC members Bostic, Williams, Evans, and Daly are also due to deliver speeches on the dya.

On Wednesday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.13% to end the day at 95.790.

For the Loonie

It’s a quieter day ahead, with foreign securities purchases for September in focus.

We don’t expect the numbers to influence, however, with crude oil prices and market risk sentiment key on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.02% to C$1.2613 against the U.S Dollar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

