Economic Data Puts the Greenback and the Loonie in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It was another particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats to provide the markets with direction in the early part of the Asian session.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.04% to ¥114.140 against the U.S Dollar, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.13% to $0.680.1 The Aussie Dollar was down by 0.10% to $0.7207.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized 3rd quarter GDP numbers for Spain will be in focus early in the European session. We don’t expect too much influence on the EUR, however, with the market focus remaining on COVID-19 news.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.11% to $1.1339.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Pound with direction, leaving the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment and COVID-19 news.

At the time of writing, the Pound was flat at to $1.3352.

Across the Pond

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include core durable goods orders, jobless claims, inflation, and personal spending. Finalized consumer sentiment and new home sales figures are also due out but should have a muted impact on the markets.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was down by 0.04% to 96.041.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic data front. GDP numbers for October are due out. With little else for the markets to focus on, expect Loonie sensitivity to the figures.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.09% to C$1.2847 against the U.S Dollar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

