Economic Data Puts the EUR, the Loonie, and the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a relatively quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen was in action in the early part of the day.

For the Japanese Yen

Tokyo’s August inflation figures were in focus. In August, core consumer prices fell by 0.3%, year-on-year, following a 0.4% rise in July. Economists had forecast a 0.3% rise. Tokyo’s annual rate of inflation softened from 0.6% to 0.3%.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication,

Price declines for education (-8.9%), culture and recreation (-3.0%), fuel, light, and water (-1.4%), and miscellaneous (-1.3%) weighed.

There were solid prices increases for furniture and household utensils (+2.4%) and clothes & footwear (+2.2%).

Prices for medical care rose by 0.9%, by 0.7% for transportation and communication, and by 0.6% for housing.

Prices for food increased by 2.9%.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥106.663 to ¥106.628 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.08% ¥106.65 against the U.S Dollar

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.01% to $0.7260, with the Kiwi Dollar up by 0.09% to $0.6645.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include German consumer sentiment and French consumer spending and 2nd estimate GDP figures.

Prelim August inflation figures for France are also due out but will likely have a muted impact on the EUR.

For the economic recovery, consumer confidence and consumption remain key near-term…

There’s also Brexit, the U.S and China, COVID-19, and the Jackson Hole Symposium to influence on the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.03% to $1.1819.

For the Pound

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Pound with direction.

Late in the day, BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak. Any chatter on monetary policy will influence. While 2nd quarter GDP numbers were a disappointment, August’s private sector PMIs were impressive.

Concerns over the end of fiscal support by way of the furlough scheme will be an issue, however. A surge in unemployment could result, which would sink the Pound and force the BoE into action.

Away from the economic calendar, Brexit, the latest COVID-19 news and numbers, and geopolitical risk will also influence.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.01% to $1.3200.

Across the Pond

It’s a busy day ahead for the U.S Dollar. Key stats include July inflation, personal spending, and finalized consumer sentiment figures for August.

Trade data is also due out but will likely have a muted impact on risk sentiment on the day.

On the U.S economy and monetary policy, the Jackson Hole Symposium will also be in focus

Away from the economic calendar, geopolitics, and chatter on COVID-19 will remain key areas of interest.

The Dollar Spot Index ended Thursday down by 0.01% to 93.001.

For the Loonie

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic data front. Key stats include GDP numbers for June and for the 2nd quarter.

After a quiet week on the economic data front, expect plenty of influence from the numbers.

Away from the economic calendar, chatter from the Jackson Hole Symposium will influence sentiment towards the demand for crude oil…

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.02% to C$1.3125 against the U.S Dollar.

