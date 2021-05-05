Economic Data Puts the EUR, Pound, and Dollar in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It was a relatively busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar and the Aussie Dollar were in action early this morning.

For the Kiwi Dollar

Employment figures were in focus this morning.

In the 1st quarter, employment increased by 0.6%, following a 0.6% rise in the 4th quarter of last year. Economists had forecast a 0.2% rise.

According to NZ Stats,

The unemployment rate fell from 4.9% to 4.7% in the March quarter, easing further back from a Q3 peak of 5.2%.

While easing back, however, the unemployment remained high compared with recent years.

The underutilization rate increased by 0.4 percentage points to 12.2% quarter-on-quarter. Year-on-year, the underutilization rate was up by 1.8 percentage points.

Quarter-on-quarter, the employment rate increased from 66.8% to 67.1%, while down by 67.7% from the March quarter of 2020.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0.71500 to $0.71701 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.41% to $0.7174.

For the Aussie Dollar

Building approvals were in focus this morning.

In March, building approvals rose by 17.4% following a 21.6% jump in February. Economists had forecast a more modest 3.0% rise.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.77254 to $0.77304 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.38% to $0.7736.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.06% to ¥109.26 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic data front. Service sector PMIs for Italy and Spain are due out along with finalized PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone.

Barring marked revisions to prelim figures, Italy’s services PMI and the Eurozone’s Composite PMI will likely have the greatest impact.

The devil will be in the details, with employment, new orders, and sector optimism likely to be material takeaways from the surveys.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.09% to $1.2025.

For the Pound

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats for the markets to consider ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy decision tomorrow.

The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.18% to $1.3912.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. The market’s favored ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is due out along with finalized Markit services and composite PMI numbers.

Ahead of the private sector PMIs, ADP nonfarm employment change figures are also due out.

Expect the ADP nonfarm employment change and Non-Manufacturing PMIs to have the greatest impact on the day.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was down by 0.12% to 91.177.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction. The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of crude oil inventory numbers and market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.18% to C$1.2287 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.