Economic Data Puts the EUR in Focus ahead of the ECB Policy Decision on Thursday

It was a relatively busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen was in action early this morning.

For the Japanese Yen

Tankan survey data for the 4th quarter were in focus this morning.

The All-Big Industry CAPEX index climbed by 9.3% after having risen by 10.1% in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast a 9.8% rise.

For the 4 th quarter, the Big Manufacturing Outlook Index slipped from 14 to 13 versus a forecasted 19.

quarter, the Big Manufacturing Outlook Index slipped from 14 to 13 versus a forecasted 19. Of greater significance, however, were the Large Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing numbers.

The Large Manufacturing Index held steady at 18, while the Large Non-Manufacturing Index climbed from 2 to 9.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥113.482 to ¥113.521 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.08% to ¥113.530 against the U.S Dollar.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.06% to $0.7168, while the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.03% to $0.6798.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. German wholesale inflation figures will be in focus going into the European session.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.02% to $1.1311.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no major stats to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.11% to $1.3258.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet day ahead. There are no material stats due out later today.

The lack of stats will leave the Dollar in the hands of Omircon news and market risk sentiment.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.02% to 96.119.

For the Loonie

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no major stats to consider, leaving the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment.

OPEC’s monthly report, due out in the early afternoon, will be of some influence, however.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.09% to C$1.2711 against the U.S Dollar.

