Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Greenback in Focus Amidst Relentless Market Optimism

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning, with no material stats for the markets to consider.

Later this morning, however, the RBA meeting minutes and tertiary industry activity numbers from Japan will be in focus.

Expect the RBA meeting minutes to draw the greatest interest following the surprise move at the last meet.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.02% to ¥105.36 against the U.S Dollar, with the Aussie Dollar up by 0.04% to $0.7784. The Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.07% to $0.7232.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

Key stats include 2nd estimate GDP numbers for the Eurozone and ZEW economic sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone.

Expect both sets of figures to influence later this morning, particularly if there are any revisions to GDP numbers.

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $1.2129.

For the Pound

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will continue to leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment and COVID-19 news on the day.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.03% to $1.3907.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, following Monday’s holiday. NY Empire State Manufacturing numbers are due out later today.

With little else to consider, expect the numbers to influence.

Away from the economic calendar, chatter from Capitol Hill will also need continued monitoring.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively quiet day on the economic data front following Monday’s holiday.

Housing start figures for January and foreign security purchases for December are due out.

Barring particularly dire numbers, however, we don’t expect too much influence from the numbers.

Chatter from Capitol Hill and crude oil prices will remain the key drivers on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was flat at C$1.2639 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

