Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats to provide the markets with direction through the Asian session.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.04% to ¥107.92 against the U.S Dollar. The Aussie Dollar was up by 0.12% to $0.7748, while the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.06% to $0.7195.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic data front. Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index figures for April will be in focus later today.

With little else for the markets to consider following last Friday’s positive PMIs, we can expect EUR sensitivity to the numbers.

The markets will be looking for a further pickup in business sentiment to support business investment and hiring.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.03% to $1.2093.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar.

There are no material stats to provide the Pound with direction. A lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of COVID-19 news and government plans to further ease lockdown measures.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.02% to $1.3879.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Durable goods and core durable goods orders for March are due out later today.

Expect the core durable goods orders to have the greatest influence.

Away from the economic calendar, chatter from Capitol Hill will also need monitoring on the day.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.01% to 90.864.

For the Loonie

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out to provide the Loonie with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.01% to C$1.2477 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

