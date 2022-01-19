Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It is a busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen and the Aussie Dollar were in focus in the early hours. Later this morning, the PBoC will also be in action.

For the Japanese Yen

In December, Japan’s trade deficit narrowed from ¥955.6bn to ¥582.4bn. Economists had forecast a narrowing to 784.1bn.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance,

Year-on-year, exports rose by 17.5%, while imports were up by 41.1%.

Exports to China increased by 10.8%, with exports to the U.S up by 22.1%.

From China, imports rose by 20.5%, with imports from the U.S increasing by 39.6%.

Imports from Australia surged by 95.7% when compared with December 2020.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥114.350 to ¥114.359 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.02% to ¥114.310 against the U.S Dollar.

For the Aussie Dollar

Employment figures were in focus this morning.

According to the ABS,

Employment increased by 64.8k in December, following a 366.1k jump in November.

Full employment rose by 41.5k after having risen by 128.3k in the previous month.

As a result, Australia’s unemployment rate fell from 4.6% to 4.2%. This was the lowest unemployment rate since August 2008.

The participation rate held steady at 66.1% in the month.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.72207 to $0.72267 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.24% to $0.7228.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.13% to $0.6775.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized December inflation figures for the Eurozone and German wholesale inflation figures are due out later today. Expect both sets of numbers to draw interest as market jitters over inflation continue to drive the markets

On the monetary policy front, the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes are also due out and will be key. The markets will be looking for any chatter on inflation and interest rates.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.07% to $1.1351.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no major stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.05% to $1.3619.

Across the Pond

It’s a busier day ahead. Key stats include the weekly jobless claims and Philly FED Manufacturing Index numbers for January. Another rise in jobless claims could test support for riskier assets.

At the time of writing, the U.S Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.05% to 95.562.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead, with no major stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction. The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of crude oil prices on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.09% to C$1.2504 against the U.S Dollar.

