Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Dollar in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It is a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There are no major stats for the markets to consider through the Asian session.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.16% to $0.6841, with the Aussie Dollar up by 0.10% to $0.7257. The Japanese Yen was down by 0.09% to ¥115.050 against the U.S Dollar,

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Prelim December inflation figures from Spain will provide direction early in the European session.

Away from the economic calendar, COVID-19 news updates will also influence, however, following numbers from France on Wednesday. According to the WHO, France has recorded more than 600,000 new cases over the last 7-days.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.02% to $1.1347.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction. The lack of stats will leave COVID-19 news updates in focus.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.06% to $1.3498.

Across the Pond

Jobless claims figures for the week ending 24th December will be the key stat of the day. Expect any sharp increase in claims to test support for riskier assets as the markets look to assess the impact of Omicron on U.S labor market conditions. Chicago PMI figures for December will also draw interest, however, later in the day.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was down by 0.03% to 95.897.

For the Loonie

It’s quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no major stats to provide direction. The lack of stats will leave crude oil prices and market risk sentiment to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.12% to C$1.2776 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.