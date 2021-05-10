Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Dollar in Spotlight, with BoE Governor Bailey also in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It was a busier start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar, the British Pound, and the Japanese Yen were in action early this morning, with economic data from China also in focus.

The Kiwi Dollar

In April, electronic card retail sales rose by 4.0%, following a 0.8% increase in March.

According to NZ Stats,

Spending increased across all the core retail industries, with the exception of the motor vehicles industry.

The fuel (+5%) and apparel (+8%) industries saw the largest increases in spending, while spending on motor vehicle slipped by 0.2%.

Total card spending surged by 117% between April 2020 and April 2021. April 2020 had been the first full month that New Zealand spent in lockdown.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0.72670 to $72681 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.27% to $0.7257.

For the Japanese Yen

According to the Statistic Bureau, household spending jumped by 7.2% in March, following a 2.4% rise in February. Economists had forecast a 2.1% increase in spending. Year-on-year, spending was up by 6.2%. In February, spending had been down by 6.6%. Economists had forecast spending to increase by 1.5%.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥108.830 to ¥108.819 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.12% to ¥108.94 against the U.S Dollar.

From China

Inflation figures were in focus this morning.

In April, consumer prices fell by 0.3%, month-on-month, following a 0.5% decline in March. Economists had forecast a 0.2% decline.

The annual rate of inflation picked up, however, from 0.4% to 0.9% versus a forecasted 1.0%.

Wholesale inflationary pressures also accelerated at the turn of the quarter. The annual rate of wholesale inflation ticked up from 4.4% to 6.8% in April. Economists had forecasted 6.5%.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.78294 to $0.78327 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.04% to $0.78317.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic data front. ZEW economic sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone are due out.

The markets are expecting improved sentiment supported by the pickup in vaccination rates across the EU. Weaker sentiment would weigh on the EUR early in the European session.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.2131.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

While there are no stats to consider, BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak late in the day. Expect any chatter on policy or the economic outlook to provide direction.

Early this morning, retail sales figures impressed as a result of the ongoing reopening of the UK economy. According to the BRC, retail sales jumped by 39.6% in April, year-on-year. In March, retail sales had been up by 20.30%.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.01% to $1.4116.

Across the Pond

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. JOLTs job openings for March are due out later today.

Following the disappointing nonfarm payroll figures from last week, we can expect more sensitivity than normal to the numbers.

A markedly lower number of openings would question the optimistic outlook on the labor market recovery.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.09% to 90.293.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Loonie with direction.

While there area no material stats to consider, OPEC’s monthly report is due out and will influence crude oil prices.

The focus will likely be on demand that has continued to support the upward trend in crude oil prices.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.04% to C$1.2107 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.