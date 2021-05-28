Economic Data Keeps the EUR and the Greenback in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen was in action this morning.

For the Japanese Yen

Inflation figures were in focus.

In May, core consumer prices in Tokyo fell by 0.2%, year-on-year, which was in line with forecasts. In April, core consumer prices had also fallen by 0.2%.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication,

Prices for fuel, light, & water charges fell by 3.1%, with prices for transportation & communication declining by 3.6%.

Medical care prices fell by a more modest 0.2%.

Prices for furniture & household utensils rose by 3.3%, with prices for education up 1.8%.

There were also increases in prices for housing (+0.3%), clothes & footwear (+0.6%), and culture & recreation (+0.8%).

By sector, prices for goods fell by 0.4%, with prices for services down 0.3%.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥109.833 to ¥09.848 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.12% to ¥109.94 against the U.S Dollar.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the was Aussie Dollar was down by 0.08% to $0.7741, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.23% to $0.7276.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic data front, with the French economy in focus.

French consumer spending, finalized GDP, and prelim inflation figures are due out later this morning.

Expect plenty of interest in the numbers, which will provide the EUR with direction.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.11% to $1.2182.

For the Pound

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.12% to $1.4190.

Across the Pond

It’s a busy day ahead on the calendar. Key stats include core PCE Price Index figures along with personal spending, consumer sentiment figures.

Other stats include trade data and PMI numbers for Chicago. We would expect these numbers to have limited impact on the Greenback, however.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.12% to 90.082.

For the Loonie

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no material stats due out of Canada.

The lack of stats will continue to leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.13% to C$1.2082 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

