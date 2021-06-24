Economic Data in Store as June Winds Down

Following the recent Fed-driven news cycle, the end of June will bring plenty of supplemental economic data. May jobs data is highlighted to close out the month, as well as manufacturing and inflation numbers. Meanwhile, there will be a handful of notable quarterly reports to unpack, including retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), beverage giant Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week will start off slow on Monday, June 28, with no major data on tap.

Tuesday, June 29, brings the consumer confidence index.

On Wednesday, June 30, the ADP employment report, the Chicago PMI, and the pending home sales index are slated for release.

Thursday, July 1 features the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data, as well as the Markit manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing index.

Friday, July 2, will feature May's nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, trade deficit, and factory orders.

