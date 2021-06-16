Economic Data from China and the UK to Distract the Markets Ahead of the FED

Earlier in the Day:

It was a busier start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar and the Japanese Yen were in action this morning, with economic data from China in focus later this morning.

For the Kiwi Dollar

Current account figures were out in the early hours.

In the 1st quarter, the current account deficit widened from NZ$2.70bn to NZ$2.90bn, quarter-on-quarter. Economists had forecast a narrowing to NZ$2.23bn.

Year-on-year, the current account deficit widened from NZ$2.55bn to NZ$7.24bn. Economists had forecast a widening to NZ$6.68bn.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0.71205 to $0.71215 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.13% to $0.7130.

For the Japanese Yen

Trade data and core machinery orders were in focus this morning.

In April, core machinery orders increased by 0.6%, month-on-month, following a 3.7% rise in March. Economists had forecast a 2.7% rise.

Year-on-year, core machinery orders were up by 6.5% versus a forecasted 8.0% increase. In March, core machinery orders had been down by 2.0% year-on-year.

More significantly, however, Japan’s trade balance slumped from a ¥253.1bn surplus to a ¥187.1bn deficit in May. Economists had forecast a deficit of ¥91.2bn. Exports rose by 49.6%, year-on-year, versus a forecasted 51.3% rise. In April, exports had been up by 38.0%.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance,

Exports to China jumped by 23.6%, with exports to Australia and NZ surging by 115.3%.

Exports to the U.S surged by 87.9%, with exports to Western Europe up 69.9%.

Year-on-year, imports increased by 27.9% in May, which was up from 12.8% in April.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥110.088 to ¥110.093 upon release of the figures. Through the early hours, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.02% to ¥110.10 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of China

Industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and unemployment figures are due out. Expect the industrial production and retail sales figures to garner the greatest interest.

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.03% to $0.7689.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic data front. 1st quarter wage growth figures for the Eurozone are due out later today.

Barring particularly dire numbers, however, we don’t expect the numbers to have too much impact on the EUR.

The markets will be looking ahead to the FED’s monetary policy decision and projections late in the day. With the ECB doves in control for now, we could see monetary policy divergence weigh on the EUR.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.03% to $1.2122.

For the Pound

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar.

Inflation figures for May are due out later this morning. With little else for the markets to consider, expect the numbers to influence.

A delay in the full reopening of the UK may have eased some pressure on the BoE. A marked pickup in inflationary pressure could fuel speculation of a near-term move, however.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.02% to $1.4081.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include building permit and housing start figures from the housing sector. Import and export price index figures are also due out.

With the FED in action later in the day, however, don’t expect the numbers to have much impact on the Greenback.

Near-term direction will be hinged on FED chatter vis-à-vis any tapering and the latest projections… How FED Chair Powell delivers any shift in stance will be key during the press conference.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.01% to 90.548.

For the Loonie

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic data front. Inflation figures for May are due out along with wholesale sales figures for April.

Expect the inflation figures to have the greatest influence on the Loonie.

Crude oil inventory numbers will also provide direction along with this morning’s economic data from China.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was flat at C$1.2184 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

