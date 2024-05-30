Economic Data Frenzy Continues in June

Set to surface in the first week of June will be a fresh slew of economic data, including the S&P flash U.S. purchasing manufacturing index (PMI). Jobs data is also scheduled, with wholesale, consumer credit, and several bouts of employment readings expected.
On the earnings front, Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Big Lots (BIG), Campbell Soup (CPB), Ciena (CIEN), CrowdStrike (CRWD), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar Tree (DLTR), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Lululemon athletica (LULU), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) are penned to report.
Friday, June 7 features consumer credit data and wholesale inventories, in addition to U.S. employment, unemployment, and hourly wages.
