Economic Data Frenzy Continues in June

Set to surface in the first week of June will be a fresh slew of economic data, including the S&P flash U.S. purchasing manufacturing index (PMI). Jobs data is also scheduled, with wholesale, consumer credit, and several bouts of employment readings expected.

On the earnings front, Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Big Lots (BIG), Campbell Soup (CPB), Ciena (CIEN), CrowdStrike (CRWD), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar Tree (DLTR), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Lululemon athletica (LULU), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) are penned to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. U.S. markets kick off a fresh month of trading on. On the schedule is the S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI, construction spending, and ISM manufacturing data. A quiet day,features factory orders and job openings. Things pick back up on, with the ADP employment, ISM services, U.S first-quarter revised productivity results, and trade deficit data slated. The S&P flash services PMI is also due out. Jobs data is the only data point on the docket for

Friday, June 7 features consumer credit data and wholesale inventories, in addition to U.S. employment, unemployment, and hourly wages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.