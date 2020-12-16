Economic Data, Brexit, Stimulus Talks, and the FED in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar and the Japanese Yen were in action in the early part of the day.

For the Kiwi Dollar

3rd quarter current account figures were in focus in the early part of the day.

Year-on-year, the current account slid from a NZ$1.83bn surplus to a NZ$3.52bn deficit in the 3rd quarter. Economists had forecast a deficit of NZ$3.65bn. Quarter-on-quarter, the current account deficit narrowed from NZ$5.77bn to a deficit of NZ$2.55bn. Economists forecasted a deficit of NZ$2.57bn.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0.70912 to $0.70859 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was flat at $0.7088.

For the Japanese Yen

Trade data for November and prelim private sector PMI numbers for December were also in focus this morning.

In November, the trade surplus narrowed from ¥827.9bn to ¥366.8bn. Economists had forecast a narrowing to ¥529.8bn.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance,

Exports fell by 4.2%, following a 0.2% decline in October. Economists had forecast a 0.5% increase. In November, exports to China rose by 3.8%, while exports to Asia fell by 4.3%. There were also declines in exports to Australia (-2.2%), the U.S (-2.5%), and the EU (-1.2%).

Imports slumped by 11.1%, following a 13.3% slide in October. Economists had forecast a 10.5% decline. In November, imports from China rose by 6.7%, with imports from Asia rising by 0.5%. Imports from Australia (-23.4%), the U.S (-13.9%), and the EU (-16.4%) weighed, however.



The Japanese Yen moved from ¥103.643 to ¥103.589 upon release of the figures that preceded the private sector PMIs.

In December, the Services PMI fell from 47.8 to 47.2, while the Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.0 to 49.7. Economists had forecast PMIs of 48.5 and 50.0 respectively.

According to the December Markit Survey,

New orders across the manufacturing sector saw a weaker decline, while service-sector orders saw a steeper decline.

For manufacturers, the softer fall in new orders was the weakest in 2-years.

By contrast, however, new service sector export orders saw a weaker decline, while manufacturers saw a stronger decline.

As a result, employment across the services sector saw a stronger decline, while manufacturing firms increased payrolls.

Optimism across the private sector weakened at the end of the year.

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥103.649 to ¥103.665 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.03% to ¥103.70 against the U.S Dollar, while

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.13% to $0.7546.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Prelim private sector PMI numbers for France, Germany, and the Eurozone are due out later today.

Expect plenty of influence from the numbers, with the 2nd lockdown across EU member states likely to hit service sector activity.

Eurozone trade figures are also due out but would likely have a muted impact on the EUR.

Away from the economic calendar, Brexit and COVID-19 news updates will also need monitoring.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.2154.

For the Pound

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include November inflation figures and prelim private sector PMI numbers for December.

Expect the services PMI to have the greatest impact on the day.

Away from the economic calendar, however, Brexit chatter will remain the key driver.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.16% to $1.3436.

Across the Pond

It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. November retail sales figures are due out along with prelim private sector PMI numbers for December.

Expect the retail sales and services PMI numbers to have the greatest influence on the day.

Other stats due out include business inventory figures that should have a muted impact on the Dollar.

Away from the economic calendar, however, updates from stimulus talks on Capitol Hill will also influence.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.05% to 90.518.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic data front. Key stats include November inflation and October wholesale sales figures.

Expect the inflation numbers to have the greatest influence.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.06% to C$1.2708 against the U.S Dollar.

