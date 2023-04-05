Economic Data, Bank Earnings Slated for Next Week

There is plenty of economic data scheduled for the second week of April. Plus, though earnings season has died down, there are still several notable reports on tap, including a slew big bank names at the end of the week. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), BlackRock (BLK), CarMax (KMX), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), First Republic Bank (FRC), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), PNC (PNC), Progressive (PGR), UnitedHealth (UNH), Tilray (TLRY), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are all set to report earnings.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

To start the week, Monday, April 10 features wholesale inventories.

There is no economic data of note on Tuesday, April 11.

The consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI is slated for Wednesday, April 12, alongside the Federal budget balance and federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

Thursday, April 13 will see the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data, the producer price index (PPI), and core PPI.

Friday, April 14, will bring retail sales data, industrial production data, the import and export price indexes, business inventories, and consumer sentiment data.

