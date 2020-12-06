Economic Data and Brexit Put the EUR and the Pound in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a particularly quiet start to the week on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats to provide the majors with any direction in the early hours.

The lack of stats left the markets in the hands of U.S stimulus and Brexit talks.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.09% to $0.7432. The Japanese Yen was down by 0.03% to ¥104.2, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.07% to $0.7043.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. German industrial production figures for October are due out later this morning.

Any lasting moves by the EUR would likely be limited, however, with manufacturing activity likely to have slowed in November.

Away from the economic calendar, Brexit will likely be the key driver on the day,. We would expect some influence from Capitol Hill, however.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.06% to $1.2128.

For the Pound

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. November house price figures are due out later today.

Don’t expect any influence on the Pound, however, with Brexit continuing to be the key driver. There were no positive updates from the weekend, with the key hurdles to a deal remaining.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.16% to $1.3419.

Across the Pond

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Dollar and the broader markets with direction.

The lack of stats will leave chatter from Capitol Hill and Joe Biden in focus.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively quiet day on the economic data front. November’s Ivey PMI is due out later today. We don’t expect too much influence on the Loonie, however, with U.S stimulus talk and COVID-19 vaccine news to drive market risk sentiment.

The focus will be on the Bank of Canada that is in action on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was flat at C$1.2784 against the U.S Dollar.

