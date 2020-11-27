Economic Data and Brexit Keep the EUR and the Pound in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a relatively quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen was in action in the early part of the day.

For the Japanese

November inflation figures were in focus early in the day.

In November, Tokyo’s core annual rate of inflation fell by 0.7%, as deflationary pressures persisted. In October core consumer prices had fallen by 0.5%.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication,

Prices for fuel, light, and water charges tumbled by 6.3%, with prices for culture & recreation falling by 4.1%.

Education (-1.8%) and transportation & communication (-0.4%) were also a drag in November.

There were price increases, however, for medical care (+0.2%), housing (+0.5%), clothes & footwear (+1.1%), and furniture & household utensils (+2.2%).

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥104.258 to ¥104.247 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.14% to ¥104.11 against the U.S Dollar.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.11% to $0.7354, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.03% to $0.7004.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with the French economy in the spotlight.

Key stats include November consumer spending and prelim inflation figures, along with finalized 3rd quarter GDP numbers.

We would expect the consumer spending figures to have the greatest impact on the day.

Late in the session, finalized Eurozone consumer confidence figures will likely have a muted impact on the majors.

Away from the economic calendar, Brexit and COVID-19 news will continue to influence.

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $1.1913.

For the Pound

It’s yet another particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out, leaving the Pound in the hands of Brexit and market risk sentiment.

Brexit negotiations are to resume in London and we can expect the Pound to show some sensitivity to any chatter from either side.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.05% to $1.3351.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet day ahead for the U.S Dollar, with the U.S markets on a half-day. There are no material stats from the U.S to provide the Dollar or the broader markets with direction.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.02% to 92.013.

For the Loonie

It’s also another quiet day on the economic data front. There are no material stats due out to provide the Loonie with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of COVID-19 news updates and crude oil prices.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.05% to C$1.3024 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.