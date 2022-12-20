Economic chaos will break Orbán’s strongman spirit

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Caught between a severe economic crisis, a restive population and his country’s need for foreign capital, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will spend 2023 trying to make friends with the European Union partners he scorned for years.

Taking the road to Canossa looks like a no-brainer after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine ravaged Hungary’s landlocked economy harder than its European neighbours. Inflation hit 22% a year in October, more than twice the EU average. GDP growth is seen slowing to 1.8% in 2023 after growing 5.7% in 2022, according to International Monetary Fund forecasts. Meanwhile the Hungarian forint fell 13% in 2022 against the euro, and 18% compared to its pre-pandemic level.

Orbán, who has been in power since 2010, was re-elected to a fourth term in April with a comfortable parliamentary majority. But thousands of students and teachers took to the streets in October to protest against rocketing prices and stagnating wages. With public debt at 75% of GDP and foreign investors reluctant to buy the country’s government bonds, the Hungarian strongman cannot turn the economy around without 13 billion euros of EU pandemic and budget funds earmarked for Budapest. For now Brussels has only approved the release of 5.8 billion euros of the funds, after Orbán made concessions on Ukraine aid and taxation. The rest is however withheld in retaliation for Hungary’s reluctance to relent on laws curbing human rights and the independence of local judges.

The IMF has warned Budapest against “untimely or incomplete delivery” of the aid, a clear encouragement to mend fences with its EU partners. Without all the EU funds, Orbán will have to row back on his most populist economic measures. Price caps on energy and some goods have led to a surge in demand for fuels, and have also led to market distortions: retailers have bumped the prices of uncapped items to preserve their margins.

To claim the EU money, Orbán has to implement reforms serious enough to convince the EU the funds will not end up in the pockets of friends or businessmen close to his ruling Fidesz party. He has his work cut out: Hungary has slid to 73rd place in Transparency International’s global Corruption Perceptions Index, down from 54th a decade ago.

Orbán’s popularity at home looks less steadfast. The risk of economic chaos will provide him with a strong incentive to step down from his most defiant, illiberal stances.

European Union governments agreed on Dec. 12 to conditionally release some of the 13 billion euros’ worth of pandemic and budget funds earmarked for Hungary, after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán lifted his veto to a crucial aid package for Ukraine and to a minimum corporate tax in the EU.

The European Commission had previously withheld the funds pending reforms on the rule of law and tackling corruption it has demanded from Hungary for months, in spite of the defiant stance of Orbán.

