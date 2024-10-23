Economic activity ‘little changed in nearly all Districts,’ Fed Beige Book says

In its latest Beige Book report, the Federal Reserve stated: “On balance, economic activity was little changed in nearly all Districts since early September, though two Districts reported modest growth. Most Districts reported declining manufacturing activity. Activity in the banking sector was generally steady to up slightly, and loan demand was mixed, with some Districts noting an improvement in the outlook due to the decline in interest rates. Reports on consumer spending were mixed, with some Districts noting shifts in the composition of purchases, mostly toward less expensive alternatives. Housing market activity has generally held up: inventory continued to expand in much of the nation, and home values largely held steady or rose slightly. Still, uncertainty about the path of mortgage rates kept some buyers on the sidelines, and the lack of affordable housing remained a persistent problem in many communities. Commercial real estate markets were generally flat, although data center and infrastructure projects boosted activity in a few Districts. The short-lived dockworkers strike caused only minor temporary disruptions. Hurricane damage impacted crops and prompted pauses in business activity and tourism in the Southeast. Agricultural activity was flat to down modestly, with some crop prices remaining unprofitably low. Energy activity was also unchanged or down modestly, and lower energy prices reportedly compressed producers’ margins. Despite elevated uncertainty, contacts were somewhat more optimistic about the longer-term outlook.”

