Econocom Group (EBR:ECONB) Price Target Decreased by 6.48% to 3.43

The average one-year price target for Econocom Group (EBR:ECONB) has been revised to 3.43 / share. This is an decrease of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 3.67 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.73 to a high of 4.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Econocom Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECONB is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.56% to 14,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,362K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,014K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 869K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECONB by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 728K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

