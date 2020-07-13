BigCommerce Holdings, an on-demand platform that enables SMBs to build online stores, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



BigCommerce's SaaS platform simplifies the creation of online stores through ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. As of June 1, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores in approximately 120 countries.



The Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2003 and booked $120 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIGC. BigCommerce Holdings filed confidentially on January 9, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Jefferies, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Ecommerce design platform BigCommerce files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



