Ecomembrane S.p.A. Initiates Share Buyback Program

Ecomembrane S.P.A. (IT:ECMB) has released an update.
Ecomembrane S.p.A. has purchased 1,600 of its own shares on the EGM segment of Borsa Italiana, amounting to 0.04% of its share capital, as part of a buyback program. The shares were acquired for a total value of €7,332, at an average price of €4.58 each. This move is part of Ecomembrane’s strategic plan to manage its capital structure effectively.
