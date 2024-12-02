News & Insights

Ecomembrane S.p.A. Initiates Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 04:53 am EST

Ecomembrane S.P.A. (IT:ECMB) has released an update.

Ecomembrane S.p.A. has purchased 1,600 of its own shares on the EGM segment of Borsa Italiana, amounting to 0.04% of its share capital, as part of a buyback program. The shares were acquired for a total value of €7,332, at an average price of €4.58 each. This move is part of Ecomembrane’s strategic plan to manage its capital structure effectively.

