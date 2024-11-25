Ecomembrane S.P.A. Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Ecomembrane S.P.A. (IT:ECMB) has released an update.

Ecomembrane S.p.A., a leader in green energy gas storage solutions, has repurchased 1,200 of its shares on the Borsa Italiana, amounting to 0.03% of its share capital, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The average purchase price was €4.74 per share, totaling €5,688.00. This move reflects Ecomembrane’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

