Ecomembrane S.P.A. Announces Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Ecomembrane S.P.A. (IT:ECMB) has released an update.

Ecomembrane S.p.A., a leader in renewable energy and biogas systems, has announced an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to discuss amendments to its Articles of Association. The meeting will be held exclusively through a designated representative to ensure participation of share capital, reflecting the company’s innovative approach in governance and operations. This meeting underscores Ecomembrane’s ongoing commitment to adapting and evolving in the dynamic energy sector.

