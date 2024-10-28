News & Insights

Ecomembrane Expands in Renewable Energy Sector

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Ecomembrane S.P.A. (IT:ECMB) has released an update.

Ecomembrane S.p.A., through its subsidiary SBS Solar, has successfully completed the sale of rights for a 10 MWp photovoltaic plant in Lombardy for approximately €2.1 million. This move highlights Ecomembrane’s strategic initiatives in the renewable energy sector, bolstering its presence in the photovoltaic market. With global operations and a strong patent portfolio, Ecomembrane continues to be a key player in green energy solutions.

