Ecolomondo’s Revenue Surges with New Milestone

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.
Ecolomondo Corporation has achieved a significant increase in gross revenue at its Hawkesbury facility, rising from $21,083 in January 2024 to $78,364 in October 2024, thanks to enhanced efficiencies. The company anticipates further growth with the upcoming installation of a new milling line, expected to boost their tire recycling operations in early 2025.
