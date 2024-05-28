Ecolomondo Secures Additional $3M for Facility Growth

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.

Ecolomondo Corporation, a cleantech company focused on recycling technology, has arranged an additional $3 million loan from Export Development Canada to bolster the financials of its Hawkesbury thermal decomposition facility. This new funding is earmarked for capital expenditures and operational costs, with the aim to enhance efficiency and support the company’s progression towards generating revenue. The loan features a 2-year term with a prime plus 8% interest rate, with repayment set to begin in April 2025.

