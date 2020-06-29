Ecolab's Unit Unveils Test Kit for Cooling Water Management

Ecolab Inc.’s ECL subsidiary, Nalco Water, recently launched Rapid Bio Intelligence, a total aerobic bacteria test kit that drastically simplifies water chemistry testing and compliance for cooling water systems. Through this, the company aims to maintain efficient cooling of water systems, which is crucial in protecting assets, adhering to safety and environmental regulations, and controlling operating costs.

This is expected to boost the company’s Water unit of its Global Industrial segment.

More About Rapid Bio Intelligence

Nalco Water’s Rapid Bio Intelligence is a mobile app-driven test kit designed to monitor cooling water quality with swift and reliable results. Operators can quickly deploy or alter bacterial control strategies to ensure that cooling water systems continue operating safely and proficiently.

Rapid Bio Intelligence delivers all information necessary to make smart and timely water treatment decisions. One of these is swift results in as little as 15 minutes, with no incubation required. It also delivers precise results through the use of a smartphone and actionable information for system treatment when required.

The Rapid Bio Intelligence solution consists of three components viz. a test kit, Nalco Water E-data mobile app and the ECOLAB3D cloud-based digital platform. Rapid Bio Intelligence is verified in compliance with ISO 14034 standards.

Market Prospects

Per a report by MordorIntelligence.com, the global water testing market is projected to see a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period of 2020 -2025.

Other Developments

In June 2020, Ecolab introduced its Pest Elimination Rodent Ceiling Service, which will offer additional monitoring and protection for hard-to-access ceiling areas. This new service is likely to provide a boost to the company’s Other segment that comprises of two units — Pest Elimination and Equipment Care and are primarily fee-for-service businesses.

In February 2020, Ecolab launched Eco-Flex Teat Dip, an effective and affordable udder care solution for dairy cows that helps in the prevention of infection, improvement of teat health and supports milk quality.This has boosted the company’s Food & Beverage unit of its Global Industrial segment.

Price Performance

Over the past year, the stock has lost 2.1% against the 22.3% growth of its industry.

