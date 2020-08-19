Ecolab's Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant Gets First EPA Nod

Ecolab Inc. ECL recently announced that its Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant has become the first product to obtain U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for efficacy against biofilms. This approval is likely to provide a boost to Ecolab’s Global Industrial segment.



Notably, biofilms are a complex community of bacteria on food contact surfaces. In fact, per EPA, biofilms form when bacteria adhere to environmental surfaces, particularly those in close proximity to high moisture.

Significance of the Approval

It is important to mention here that biofilms are touted to be a leading cause of quality issues for food and beverage manufacturers and there was no EPA-approved method to test sanitizer efficiency on biofilms. However, with the development of Ecolab’s first-ever food-contact biofilm test method, food and beverage manufactures will be able to improve food safety, quality assurance, worker safety and air quality with a no-rinse option disinfectant and sanitizer.





Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant can fight against biofilms — one of several microorganism challenges — with the help of its patented formulation, and lower day-to-day variability and enhance quality assurance.

Recent Developments

In June 2020, Ecolab introduced its Pest Elimination Rodent Ceiling Service, which will offer additional monitoring and protection with hard-to-access ceiling areas. Notably, Ecolab’s Rodent Ceiling Service is an effective new solution that helps in proactive elimination of rodent activity in ceiling areas where it’s hard to reach, thereby reducing risks associated with rodents.



Further, in the same month, the company received the first approval given by the U.S. EPA for its AdvaCare Disinfectant. This crucial approval is for a laundry disinfectant and oxidizer emerging viral pathogen claim that is effective against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus causing COVID-19.

Market Prospects

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global food safety and hygiene compliance market is expected to see a CAGR of 6% to $15.3 billion by 2027. Hence, Ecolab’s launch of this service comes at an opportune time.

Price Performance

This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock has lost 5.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s decline of 7.8%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO and PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI. While both PerkinElmer and West Pharmaceutical sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PerkinElmer has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 17.4%.



West Pharmaceutical has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 17.4%.



Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.